Sonu Sood wants fixed monthly income for victims of Balasore accident: Social media pe dukh dikhane se kuch nhi hoga

Sonu Sood was among the many Bollywood celebrities who have expressed grief for all those who lost their lives in the terrible train accident in Balasore, Odisha. The actor however went ahead to share a video message in which he has expressed concern for the livelihood of those who lost family members or have suffered lifelong injuries. He said those expressing grief on social media will get busy in some time but he is worried about what will the victims do after they blow up the compensation withing few months. Also read: Odisha train accident: Salman Khan, Vivek Agnihotri and Manoj Bajpayee pay tributes, call it 'tragic and very shameful' Sonu Sood has shared a video message after the Odisha train accident.

Sonu Sood on Odisha train accident

Sonu has also requested political parties to not play the blame game and asked government to set up a relief fund for the victims. He says in the video, “hum log tweet karte hain, shok dikhate hain fir apni zindagi mein busy ho jate hain (we tweet and express grief and then get busy with our lives). But what about all those people who had left home to earn livelihood in another city, many families have vanished, will they ever be able to stand up again.”

Sonu Sood on compensation for victims

He said, “compensations milenge jo 2-4 mahine me khatam ho jayenge (compensations will be granted and will be spent in some time). Imagine the one who would have lost a leg or has a broken shoulder, will he ever be able to work again? These are all the breadwinners of the family. I feel the government is working very well for them but I feel they should bring a policy for the victims of such tragic accidents. Like the system of pensions, a fixed income should be ensured for such families.” He added that any type of compensation will not fill the loss of lives and will vanish in some time.

Sonu Sood wants a policy for victims

Making a request to the government, Sonu said, “I ask everyone to do something for them, the state governments, the central government should form certain kind of policies which set an example for the future.”

At least 288 people have been killed and almost 900 are injured in a three-train collision in Odisha that took place Friday evening. Several celebrities have tweeted their condolences for the victims on social media.

