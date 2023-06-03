Home / India News / Live: Crisis averted, says Biden in first speech on debt limit deal
Live

Live: Crisis averted, says Biden in first speech on debt limit deal

india news
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 07:08 AM IST

Breaking news June 3, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 03, 2023 06:51 AM IST

    233 killed, around 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash

    More than 230 people were killed and about 900 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday. Live Update

  • Jun 03, 2023 06:46 AM IST

    Biden celebrates a 'crisis averted’ in Oval Office address on bipartisan debt ceiling deal

    President Joe Biden celebrated a “crisis averted" in his first speech to the nation from the Oval Office Friday evening, ready to sign a budget agreement that eliminates the potential for an unprecedented government default that he said would have been catastrophic for the U.S. and global economies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india news breaking news

Odisha train accident death toll may go up, rescue ops to continue

india news
Published on Jun 03, 2023 07:18 AM IST

Collectors, SP and officers of the district administrations of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendujhar have also been asked to supervise the rescue operation.

A rescue operation is underway after the Coromandel Express collided with a goods train in Balasore on Friday. (ANI Photo)
ANI |

Live: Crisis averted, says Biden in first speech on debt limit deal

india news
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 07:08 AM IST

Breaking news June 3, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Odisha train accident leaves over 230 dead: 10 points on three-way collision

india news
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 06:38 AM IST

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed the rescue operations at Control Room, SRC, Bhubaneswar and ordered free medical treatment to all the injured.

The accident happened when a passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore.(ANI)
ByRitu Maria Johny

Odisha train accident: CM Patnaik declares one-day state mourning

india news
Published on Jun 03, 2023 05:59 AM IST

The death toll stands at 207, while around 900 people were injured in the accident that occurred near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district.

A triple train collision occurred on Friday in Odisha's Balasore district which is 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Coromandel Express accident: How 3 trains derailed, crashed at same place

india news
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 05:58 AM IST

Coromandel on the up line derailed and hit the derailed coaches of Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast on the downline. The two derailments took place within 5 minutes.

Coromandel Express hit a goods train in Balasore after hitting Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express on Friday in a tragic triple train crash.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Odisha train accident: Toll tops 200; ‘High-level’ probe ordered, says rail min

india news
Published on Jun 03, 2023 04:15 AM IST

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the accident was unfortunate and the rescue operation began shortly after word of the incident reached his ministry.

A rescue operation is underway after the Coromandel Express collided with a goods train in Balasore on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Deadliest rail accidents in India in recent decades

india news
Published on Jun 03, 2023 03:58 AM IST

A triple train crash accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday killed over 200 people and injured another 900.

Several feared injured after Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Balasore on Friday. (ANI)
Reuters |

At least 233 dead, over 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash; rescue ops on

india news
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 07:25 AM IST

Odisha's Director-General of Fire Services Sudhanshu Sarangi said 120 bodies have so far been recovered from the accident site.

Locals gather after the Coromandel Express derails after hitting a goods train near Bahanaga station in Balasore on Friday. (ANI Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

TMC demands railway minister's resignation after Odisha train crash incident

india news
Published on Jun 03, 2023 01:59 AM IST

TMC alleged the Centre was neglecting the installation of anti-collision devices in trains to prevent such accidents.

Balasore: The Coromandel Express after it derailed following a head-on collision with a goods train in which at least 350 passengers were injured and 50 others were feared dead, in Balasore district, Friday evening.(PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

KCR hails growth on Telangana formation day

india news
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 01:06 AM IST

The state government has announced a 21-day schedule for the celebration of Telangana foundation “highlighting the achievements of the state in last nine years”.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao salutes after hoisting the national flag during the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations, at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

2015 Dalit murder case: HC upholds life term awarded to 8 convicts

india news
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 01:04 AM IST

The high court, however, reduced the life sentences of two other convicts on the grounds that they were not present at the crime scene, and were accused of assisting and shielding the prime accused.

The high court, however, reduced the life sentences of two other convicts (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Andhra govt seeks more time for Polavaram project completion

india news
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 01:02 AM IST

A senior official of the irrigation department said the main reason for the delay in the project works was the delay in the restoration of the diaphragm wall.

The Andhra Pradesh government sought time till June 2025 for the completion of the project. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Karunanidhi’s birth centenary: DMK’s events to pitch for Oppn unity

india news
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 01:02 AM IST

On June 20, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the “Kalaignar Kottam,” built in memory of Karunanidhi at his native town Tiruvarur.

Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin during the centenary celebrations of former CM and DMK president M. Karunanidhi in Chennai on Friday. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Will meet poll promises in this fiscal: K’taka CM

india news
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 12:58 AM IST

On Friday, the CM chaired a cabinet meeting to discuss the modalities of implementing the poll guarantees

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah addresses a press conference at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Brij Bhushan’s Ayodhya rally put off after district administration denies permission

india news
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 12:58 AM IST

Singh, however, said he postponed the “Jan Chetna Maharally” at Ayodhya’s Ram Katha Park for “a few days” due to the ongoing police probe into the wrestlers’ allegations against him

HT Image
ByPawan Dixit
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out