Odisha train accident LIVE: Coromandel Express derails, 30 dead

Updated on Jun 02, 2023 09:19 PM IST

Eight bogies of 12841 UP Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a goods train near Bahanaga Station.

Odisha train accident: Coromandel express collides with goods train in Bahanaga station of Balasore district.
Odisha train accident: Coromandel express collides with goods train in Bahanaga station of Balasore district.
ByHT News Desk
Four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening after a head-on collision with a goods train, officials said.

The accident happened around 7.20pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:19 PM IST

    Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Coromandel Express train accident in Balasore district

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:18 PM IST

    Several people trapped under derailed coaches

    Several people are trapped under the derailed coaches, and locals assisting emergency services personnel to rescue them.

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:14 PM IST

    Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore, 30 dead

    30 people died as four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district.

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:11 PM IST

    Scene from the accident site

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:07 PM IST

    Visuals from the site of train accident in Odisha's Balasore district

    Coromandel Express derailed in Balasore after colliding with a goods train. (Twitter / @SutirthaBiswas1)
    Coromandel Express derailed in Balasore after colliding with a goods train. (Twitter / @SutirthaBiswas1)
  • Jun 02, 2023 09:02 PM IST

    Mamata Banerjee reacts to train collision in Odisha

  • Jun 02, 2023 09:01 PM IST

    Odisha: 47 injured persons brought to Medical college, Balasore

     So far 47 injured persons have been received at FM Medical College at Balasore.

  • Jun 02, 2023 08:55 PM IST

    Another passenger train derailed at the same site in Odisha where Coromandel Express collided with goods train

    Another passenger train derailed at the same site in Odisha where Coromandel Express collided with goods train.

  • Jun 02, 2023 08:53 PM IST

    3 NDRF units; 4 ODRAF units and 60 ambulances mobilized: Official

    Doctors sent from Balasore Medical College. 10 injured passengers at Balasore Medical College: Official

  • Jun 02, 2023 08:49 PM IST

    Video | Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha

  • Jun 02, 2023 08:46 PM IST

    Relief trains rushed to the accident site

    Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

  • Jun 02, 2023 08:39 PM IST

    Odisha Govt issues emergency control room contact details

    The government has provided several helpline numbers -- 033-26382217, 8972073925, 67822 62286, 9332392339.

  • Jun 02, 2023 08:23 PM IST

    Odisha train accident: Search and rescue operation is underway 

    The state government directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations.

  • Jun 02, 2023 08:16 PM IST

    Coromandel Express collides with goods train in Odisha, several feared dead

    An express train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha's Balasore district. As per the latest information available, eight bogies of 12841 UP Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a goods train near Bahanaga Station.

