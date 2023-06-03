‘No identified bodies from Tamil Nadu so far’: Top official on train accident

The authorities have not received any report of fatalities from Tamil Nadu so far, a top state official said on Saturday while underlining that many bodies are yet to be identified. Tamil Nadu chief secretary V Irai Anbu said the railway is running a train from Chennai for the family members to reach Bhadrak and try to identify the bodies. Rescue work underway on Saturday at the site of the horrific accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train in Balasore district of Odisha.(PTI)

“We have 250 people who have been moved through Railway, from Bhadrak towards Chennai. So anyone [in the accident] who was able to travel, we have already moved. We have not got any report of anybody from Tamil Nadu in the identified dead bodies till now," the official told ANI.

"There are a large number of unidentified (bodies) for which the railway is running a train from Chennai in the evening. Any family member of passengers who are not in touch with them can take the train and come here to Bhadrak and try to identify,” he added.

He further stated, “Our team has gone, minister team and one more officer. So they are inquiring there, among the victims if there is anybody from Tamil Nadu.”

Anbu said they had no idea about the persons from Tamil Nadu in the train. “We are searching for that.”

The accident

At least 261 people have died and over 900 have been injured in the accident.

The Coromandel Express train was involved in an accident in Odisha's Balasore. It took the wrong track minutes before the tragedy, according to initial reports from the railway signalling control room. The Chennai-bound Coromandel Express took the loop line instead of the main line just ahead of Bahanagar Bazar station on Friday evening, a senior railways official said on condition of anonymity.

12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express running at about 127 km per hour collided with the goods train parked on the loop line and derailed on the main line.

Within minutes of the collision, according to the official cited above, the Howrah-bound Yashwantnagar Express coming from the opposite direction collided with the Coromandel Express.

Tamil Nadu CM declares one-day mourning over Balasore train accident

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin declared one-day state mourning following the accident.

On Saturday morning, Stalin took stock of the situation at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Chennai. State minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “We're going there to enquire for details. Tamil Nadu CM has spoken to Odisha CM. I will update you after reaching the spot. Hospital facilities are also ready for Tamilians in Tamil Nadu who got affected by Train accident.”

