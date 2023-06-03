Home / India News / Odisha train accident: CM Stalin deputes panel to oversee rescue of Tamils

Odisha train accident: CM Stalin deputes panel to oversee rescue of Tamils

PTI |
Jun 03, 2023 12:31 AM IST

At least 350 people were injured and 70 were feared dead as four coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday spoke to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik following the accident of the Coromandel Express train, and announced that he was deputing a four-member panel to coordinate the rescue of Tamils on the train. (Follow LIVE updates here)

Balasore: The Coromandel Express after it derailed following a head-on collision with a goods train in which at least 350 passengers were injured and 50 others were feared dead, in Balasore district, Friday.(PTI)
Balasore: The Coromandel Express after it derailed following a head-on collision with a goods train in which at least 350 passengers were injured and 50 others were feared dead, in Balasore district, Friday.(PTI)

At least 350 people were injured and 50 were feared dead as four coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening, following which it collided head-on with a goods train coming from the opposite direction on the other line.

Expressing shock over the accident, Stalin tweeted that he spoke to Patnaik and said the details shared by the latter about the accident were "worrying".

Also Read: Odisha tragedy: What we know so far after accident involving three trains

The chief minister also condoled the lives lost in the incident.

"I have asked Transport Minister S S Sivasankar and 3 IAS officials to rush to Odisha to rescue the Tamils involved in the accident. Have directed setting up a helpline," he added.

Later, a state government release said Stalin offered Patnaik, medical assistance to the injured, and deputing medical teams and other aid to Odisha, if required.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has set up a helpdesk at Chennai Central railway station here. It also announced the helpline numbers-- 044-25330952, 044-25330953 and 044-25354771.

The South Western Railway has also set up helplines: Bengaluru - 080-22356409; Bangarpet - 08153 255253; Kuppam - 8431403419, SMVB - 09606005129; KJM - 91 88612 03980.

The Tamil Nadu government's helpine numbers are: 1070 (toll-free), 94458 69843, 94458 69848 (Whatsapp) and 044-28593990.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu odisha
tamil nadu odisha
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out