List of trains cancelled, diverted after Coromandel Express mishap in Odisha

Coromandel train mishap: Several trains were cancelled and many were diverted to other routes following a major train accident in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday that killed at least 50 passengers. The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanagar in Odisha’s Balasore district. Several trains have been cancelled after a major mishap in Odisha involving three trains. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/ HT)

A railway official said that several coaches of 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express travelling to Howrah, derailed at Bahanagabazar and fell on the up line.

"These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.

A goods train was also involved in the accident as the coaches of the Coromandel Express hit its wagons after getting derailed, the official said.

Here is the list of trains cancelled:

12837 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express journey commencing on June 2, 2023

12863 Howrah-SMVB Superfast Express journey commencing on June 2, 2023

12838 Puri - Howrah Superfast Express journey commencing on June 2, 2023

12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail journey commencing on June 2, 2023

12895 Shalimar-Puri Superfast Express journey commencing on June 2, 2023

20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express journey commencing on June 2, 2023

02837 Santragachi-Puri Special Express journey commencing on June 2, 2023

22201 Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express journey commencing on June 2, 2023

18410 Sri Jagannath Express - Puri to Kolkata journey commencing on June 2, 2023

08012 Puri- Bhanjapur Special from Puri journey commencing on June 2, 2023

Here's the list of trains diverted

12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri on June 2 will run via Jakhapura & Jaroli route.

18477 Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri on June 2 will run via Angul-Sambalpur City- Jharsuguda Road- Ib route.

03229 Puri-Patna Special from Puri on June 2 will run via the Jakhapura-Jaroli route

12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai on June 1 will run via the Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

18048 Vasco da Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express from Vasco on June 1 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Express from Secunderabad on June 2 will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli.

22804 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express from Sambalpur on June 2 will run via Sambalpur City- Jharsuguda Route.

12509 Bangalore-Guwahati Express from Bangalore on June 1 will run via Vizianagaram- Titilagarh - Jharsuguda-Tata route.

15929 Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express from Tambaram on June 1 will run via Ranital-Jaroli route.

22807 Santragachi-Chennai Express journey commencing on June 2 will run via Tatanagar

22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express journey commencing on June 2 will run via Tatanagar

18409 Shalimar-Puri Sri Jagannath Express journey commencing on June 2 will run via Tatanagar

22817 Howrah-Mysuru Express journey commencing on June 2 will run via Tatanagar

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON