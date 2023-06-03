Watch | Aerial view of Balasore train collision site; rescue on, over 230 dead

In a horrifying accident, the derailment of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express on Friday at around 7 pm resulted in a collision that claimed the lives of over 230 people and left more than 900 injured. The collision involved three trains, including the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train. The Odisha government declared a one-day state mourning cancelling the state-day celebrations. Ariel view of the tragic train collision that occurred in Odisha's Balasore district.(Hindustan Times)

The train crash occurred near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

Aerial footage obtained by the Hindustan Times revealed the situation at the derailment site on Saturday. Mangled coaches were seen scattered on top of each other with passengers trapped, bodies buried under them. The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) and Odisha State Disaster Rescue Force are actively involved in search and rescue efforts. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that the Air Force has also been summoned to aid in the rescue operations.

The railway ministry announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased, ₹2 lakh for the severely injured, and ₹50,000 for those with minor injuries.

During the night, over 2,000 individuals gathered at Balasore Medical College and Hospital to assist the injured, with many also coming forward to donate blood.

How did the accident occur?

At around 7 pm on Friday, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and toppled onto the opposite track. Shortly thereafter, another train travelling from Yeswanthpur to Howrah collided with the derailed coaches, causing the derailment of three to four of its own coaches. A goods train was also involved in the collision.

The involvement of three trains magnified the devastation, considering the substantial number of passengers aboard both the Coromandel and the Bengaluru-Howrah trains. Local witnesses reported hearing consecutive loud noises, and upon reaching the site, they witnessed the heart-wrenching sight of twisted coaches and lifeless bodies strewn all around.

Helpline numbers

The government has provided several helpline numbers -- 033-26382217, 8972073925, 67822 62286, 9332392339.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock over the incident and said her government is coordinating with the Odisha government.

"Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185. All out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid and assistance initiated," she said in a tweet.

