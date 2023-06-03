Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Odisha train crash site, orders high-level probe

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday reached the Odisha train accident spot in Balasore and announced that a high-level committee will be instituted to probe the incident. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Odisha's Balasore train accident site. (screengrab)

Reiterating that the focus will remain on rescue operations and ensuring adequate medical help for the victims, Vaishnaw added that the rail safety commissioner will conduct an independent investigation. The inquiry will be led by A M Chowdhary, commissioner railway safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement.

“It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and state govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. Restoration will begin after clearance from district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted,” he told news agency ANI. The minister said thatthe rescue operation had begun shortly after news of the tragedy reached his ministry. Vaishnaw also expressed gratitude to NDRF officials who have been involved in the search and rescue operations.

The three-way train crash that killed over 280 people and injured more than 900, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station around 7 pm on Friday.

The railways announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, ₹2 lakh for those grievously injured and ₹50,000 for those who got minor injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his condolences and announced an additional ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Images from the crash site of the country's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years showed smashed train compartments torn open with blood-stained holes. Rescue workers continued to search for survivors trapped in the mangled wreckage.

Meanwhile, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan also cut short his visit to Kolkata in West Bengal and left for Balasore.Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen on Saturday said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the accident site on Saturday, adding that she has sent officials from Kharagpur to engage in the ongoing relief operations.

The Odisha government has declared a day of mourning on Saturday.

