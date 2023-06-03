Another Friday, same Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha in 2009

The massive three-train collision in Odisha on Friday killing 233 people and leaving more than 900 injured is one of the deadliest accidents not only in recent times but also since independence. In the magnitude of the lives lost, the Coromandel Express accident is as deadly as Gaisal (1999), Jnaneswari (2010) -- both in West Bengal. The site of the Coromandel Express accident in Balasore on Saturday morning.(PTI)

On Friday, Coromandel Express which was heading to Chennai derailed near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Odisha's Balasore and collided with Howrah-bound Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which also derailed five minutes back. The derailed coaches of the Coromandel then hit a goods train which was parked there.

Odisha train crash: Follow LIVE updates

Coromandel Express (Train number 12842) runs between Chennai and Shalimar (in Howrah) covering a distance of 1,662 km in 27 hours and five minutes. The top speed of the Coromandel Express is 130km/hour. Friday's tragedy brought back the memories of the 2009 Coromandel crash in which around 16 passengers were killed. It was another fateful Friday night of February 13, 2009.

List of trains cancelled, diverted after Coromandel Express mishap in Odisha

The 2009 accident took place when the train was passing the Jajpur Road railway station at a very high speed and was changing tracks. The engine of the train went onto one track and capsized while the bogies scattered in all directions. The 2009 accident too took place in the evening -- between 7.30pm to 7.40pm.

Full list of helpline numbers for Coromandel Express accident in Odisha

Coromandel Express accident: Death toll to be close to 300

After the overnight rescue operation, the death toll in the triple train crash reached 233. As more and more bodies were being recovered, the toll could reach 300. The involvement of three trains increased the tragedy with both Coromandel and the Bengaluru-Howrah carrying thousands of passengers. Locals said they heard loud sounds, one after another, and when they reached the spot, there were only mangled bogies and bodies lying all around.

Some bogies were less impacted than the others but the passengers were in shock to describe the gory scene around them. "We were jolted and suddenly saw the train bogie turn on one side. Many of us were thrown out of the compartment by the momentum of the derailment. When we managed to crawl out, we found bodies lying all around," a passenger of the Coromandel Express said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail