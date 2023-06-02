Home / India News / Full list of helpline numbers for Coromandel Express accident in Odisha

Full list of helpline numbers for Coromandel Express accident in Odisha

HT News Desk
Jun 02, 2023 10:09 PM IST

Three teams of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) & four units of Odisha's DRF along with 60 ambulances were mobilized for the search and rescue operation.

An express train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha's Balasore district, injuring many. Several bogies of the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a freight train near Bahanaga Station.

Rescue operation being conducted after four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed after a head-on collision with a goods train, in Balasore district, Friday evening, June 2, 2023,(PTI)
Three teams of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and four units of Odisha's DRF along with 60 ambulances were mobilized for the search and rescue operation. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik directed revenue minister Pramila Swain and special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu to rush to the accident spot and coordinate rescue and relief operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he has taken stock of the situation in Odisha's Balasore. The prime minister said the rescue operations are underway at the site of the accident and all possible assistance is being to those affected by the mishap.

Follow live updates on Coromandel Express accident

Here is a full list of helpline numbers issued

Bhadrak: 8455889900

Jajpur Keonihar Road: 8455889906

Cuttack: 8455889917

Bhubaneswar: 8455889922

Khurda Road: 6370108046

Brahmapur: 89173887241

Balugaon: 9937732169

Palasa: 8978881006

Howrah Helpline Number: 033-26382217

Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925 & 9332392339

Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559 & 7978418322

Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746

accident odisha ndrf balasore district + 2 more
