Clean energy embedded in Viksit Bharat vision, says PK Mishra

With clean energy in focus, Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, on Thursday reiterated the importance of green growth as part of India's Viksit Bharat vision. Speaking at an event at Integrated Research and Action for Development (IRADe), Dr. Mishra emphasised that clean energy is deeply embedded in the Viksit Bharat vision. FIKE: Prime Minister's principal secretary PK Mishra addressing the valedictory programme of NPDRR in Delhi.

Dr Mishra further stated that India’s energy transition since 2014 shows two key lessons.

The first lesson is that ambitious targets gain credibility only when supported by institutional architecture, sustained financial commitment, and consistent execution.

This lesson is reflected in New Delhi's ability to achieve 50% of installed capacity for clean energy by 2025 instead of 2030, and 100 GW of solar capacity well ahead of earlier expectations.

The second lesson is that energy transitions are most durable when they deliver tangible welfare gains. This is reflected in PM‑KUSUM’s impact on farmers, PM Surya Ghar’s relief for households, and the jobs created through solar manufacturing and electric mobility.

The principal secretary to the PM further added that India is already ahead of schedule and has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by about 36 percent between 2005 and 2020. He added that India is also the first G20 country to meet its Paris Agreement commitments nine years ahead of the 2030 timeline.

Dr Mishra also highlighted the recent legislature which opened the nuclear energy field to private participation.

As per Mishra, this is expected to scale nuclear capacity significantly by 2047 and provide firm, zero‑carbon baseload power.