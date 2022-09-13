Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra wants to connect people through hatred: RSS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Monday alleged that the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress wants to connect people through hatred and said a ‘political gimmick’ will never unite the people of this country.

He was addressing the media after the conclusion of the three-day all India coordination meeting of the RSS in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

Vaidya said that the Congress had hatred for the RSS and even banned it, but the RSS has expanded with the support of the people of this country. It is good anyone talking about the unity of the nation but how do you connect through hatred, he asked. And if anyone is trying to unite people through hatred then it will seem like a political gimmick and will not serve the purpose of connecting the people, he added.

“Do you (Congress) want to connect people by hatred? They (Congress) have harboured hatred from a long time (against the RSS). His (apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi) baap-dada (ancestors) insulted the Sangh and put all their might to stop the Sangh and put a ban on it twice. But Sangh kept growing because we have true principles. With the support of dedicated swayamsevaks and the society, the Sangh continued to grow,” he said.

When asked abut the Congress’ controversial tweet that featured a pair of burning khakhi shorts, Vaidya said, “This also reflects their (Congress) hatred.” “I would not like to comment on it,” he added.

The Congress, in a promotional post for its Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday, posted the image of the burning khaki shorts, typically worn by RSS members, on its official Twitter handle, and said, “To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal.”

Meanwhile, reacting to Vaidya’s statement, the Congress alleged that the core of the RSS is to divide this country. “Those who were engaged in dividing this country should never talk about unity. They are anti-people, anti-country and anti-hindu ,” said Congress spokesperson, RP Singh.

Vaidhya further said that the RSS has expanded in the last few years and they are also receiving membership requests from youngsters via their website.

“Between 2017 and 2021, we received over 1.25 lakh requests. In the first eight months of this year, about 90,000 youngsters have expreseed their interest to join the RSS,” he said.

The RSS leaders also said that discussions also took place in the three-day all India coordination meeting over the inclusion of Hindu and Hindutva studies in the syllabus of universities.

“In the US and UK, Hindu studies is a part (of the syllabus), so why not in India,” said Vaidya, adding that many other issues like migration of tribals and issues of unity of the country were discussed in the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak’.

A total of 36 organisations and over 240 representatives from RSS-inspired organisations attended the meeting in which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda were also present.

