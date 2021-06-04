'Congress is frustrated with Central Vista because...': Anurag Thakur's jibe at opposition

Finance minister of state Anurag Thakur on Friday said the Congress is frustrated with the Central Vista project as the party has "missed the opportunity" to name it after the Gandhi family. Trashing Congress' narrative that it is opposing the project because of the pandemic, the Union minister asked if Congress-ruled states have halted infrastructure projects because of the pandemic.

"Rajasthan government has given approval to reconstruction and infrastructure work to the tune of ₹125 crore. The Rajasthan Chief Minister is busy laying the foundation stone for a ₹60 crore auditorium, a ₹20 crore stadium and spending crores on beautification of roads etc. Maharashtra government is constructing a residential hostel facility at Nariman Point for its legislators worth ₹900 crores," the minister said.

Why Rahul Gandhi is not asking his chief ministers to utilise these funds towards vaccination "instead of charging the poor four times the cost", the minister said.

The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed a plea against the construction of the Central Vista amid the pandemic and said the project is vital, essential and of national importance. The bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh imposed a cost of ₹one lakh on the petitioners.

"Unlike in the Congress party, it is neither named nor owned by one ‘family’. I can understand the frustration of the Congress party as they have missed an opportunity to name it after the ‘Gandhi Family’. Congress leadership needs lessons in civics, the official residences and offices belong to the nation, not an individual,” Anurag Thakur said adding that the project belongs to the people of India and the demand for a new Parliament building was raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.