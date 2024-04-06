 Congress leader Charan Das Mahant booked for ‘objectionable’ remarks against PM | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Congress leader Charan Das Mahant booked for ‘objectionable’ remarks against PM

ByHT CorrespondentHT Correspondent
Apr 06, 2024 06:21 PM IST

The Chhattisgarh unit of BJP had complained to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), accusing Mahant of inciting Congress workers and the public to commit violence against PM Modi

Raipur: A first information report (FIR) was registered against senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in the Chhattisgarh assembly Charan Das Mahant in Rajnandgaon district on Friday for allegedly making ‘objectionable’ remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally earlier this week.

Congress leader Charan Das Mahant (File Photo)
The Chhattisgarh unit of BJP had complained to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), accusing Mahant of inciting Congress workers and the public to commit violence against PM Modi.

The complaint was registered at Kotwali police station based on the complaint filed by the election officer, said police. “Mahant was booked under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) for his alleged remarks during a public rally here on April 2,” a senior official said.

Mahant, a star campaigner for Congress, sparked controversy at a public rally in Rajnandgaon following his speech on Tuesday in which he allegedly stated that they needed someone who could hold a stick and confront PM Modi.

He made the remarks while appealing to the people to ensure the victory of Congress party candidate and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat.

A video of the speech also went viral on social media. “If anyone can stand with a stick against Narendra Modi then it is your MP (Bhupesh Baghel)....We want such a person who can hold a stick and can break the head of Narendra Modi and the one who can send him to China”, Mahant had allegedly said in his speech.

The video received criticism, following which Mahant expressed regret and claimed his statement was misinterpreted.

Chhattisgarh will vote in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

News / India News / Congress leader Charan Das Mahant booked for ‘objectionable’ remarks against PM
