Congress leader murdered in T’gana, party stages protest

Maru Ganga Reddy, a former mandal parishad (block parishad) member of Jagitial, was killed by an unknown assailant in Telangana’s Jagitial district on Tuesday morning, the police said. The 56-year-old Congress leader, who is a close associate of state legislative council member and former minister T Jeevan Reddy. (Siddharaj Solanki / Hindustan Times)

The 56-year-old Congress leader, who is a close associate of state legislative council member and former minister T Jeevan Reddy, was coming to Jabithapur village when he was knocked down by a car, deputy superintendent of police Raghu Chander told reporters.

“As soon as Reddy fell down, a person from the car got down and stabbed him repeatedly,” he added.

The locals immediately alerted his family members, who rushed to the spot and shifted him to the Jagitial government hospital, where he was declared dead. “We have registered a case of murder and are probing the case in all angles, including any previous enmity and political conspiracy. We are questioning some people in this regard,” the DSP said.

Tension prevailed in Jagitial town following the murder, as T Jeevan Reddy, along with hundreds of his followers staged a protest on Jagitial-Dharmapuri main road, demanding stringent action against the accused. Vehicular traffic came to a halt as Congress activists staged dharna on the road. Police diverted the traffic through the bypass road.

Stating that he lost his brother, Jeevan Reddy said that miscreants had killed Ganga Reddy with a perfect plan. “He had been receiving death threats from the accused who had campaigned for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the last elections. But the police had not taken any action,” he lamented.

He said though the Congress was in power in the state, there is no security for the Congress leaders in Jagitial. “It appears the Congress government had no control in Jagitial. What is the point in continuing in this party?” the former minister said.

Huge police deployments could be seen in the village as well as in Jagtial to prevent any untoward incidents.

Jagitial MLA Sanjay Kumar, who defected from the BRS into the Congress a few months ago, spoke to the police authorities and asked them to act tough with the accused in the murder of Ganga Reddy.