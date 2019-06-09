Continuing violence matter of ‘deep concern’, Centre warns Bengal

The Union home ministry on Sunday issued a stern warning to Mamata Banerjee’s government and asked it to maintain law and order a day after four people were killed in post-poll clashes in Bhangipara, Hatgacha in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

The warning to West Bengal is the first advisory issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after Amit Shah took charge of the ministry.

On Saturday, the MHA had sought a report from the Bengal government on the violence at Dhanipara village in Basirhat, North 24 Parganas, in which a Trinamool Congress worker and two local leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party were killed

Sunday’s advisory said that the Centre has noted with “deep concern” continuing violence in West Bengal even after conclusion of General Elections.

“The unabated violence over the past weeks appear to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people, “ the home ministry said its advisory.

“It is strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility. It is also requested to take strict action against officials found delinquent in discharge of their duty,” it said.

There have been reports of incidents of violence earlier also in which people lost lives in various parts of West Bengal, said a senior MHA official who did not want to be named.

The BJP in a spectacular show won 18 Parliamentary seats out of 42 in Bengal in the recently concluded general elections.

But violence continues to rage in the state even after the results were declared on May 23.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 20:24 IST