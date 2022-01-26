Home / India News / Cops thwart right-wing workers’ attempt to unfurl national flag on Jinnah Tower
india news

Cops thwart right-wing workers’ attempt to unfurl national flag on Jinnah Tower

Earlier, there were demands from BJP leaders that the state government remove the name ‘Jinnah’ from the monument and the location.
The Jinnah Tower is a tall monument built in 1945 in the heart of Guntur town (File Photo/HT)
The Jinnah Tower is a tall monument built in 1945 in the heart of Guntur town (File Photo/HT)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 07:37 PM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

HYDERABAD: The police in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur thwarted the attempt of some right-wing activists to unfurl the national flag on Jinnah Tower, a landmark in the city, on Wednesday.

Tension prevailed at Jinnah Circle, located on the busy Mahatma Gandhi Road, when about 10 activists of Hindu Vahini, raising Jai Bharat Mata slogans, came there and made an attempt to enter the premises of Jinnah Tower to unfurl the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day.

However, the police, deployed at the centre in large numbers, immediately took them into custody and shifted them to the local police station. They were released later in the evening.

According to a local resident Shyam Sunder, the Guntur Municipal Corporation has already erected barbed wire fencing around Jinnah Tower, after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Somu Veerraju announced on December 30 that Jinnah Tower would be razed to the ground and the area would be renamed after former President of India A P J Abdul Kalam or noted Dalit poet Gurram Joshua.

The Jinnah Tower is a tall monument built in 1945 in the heart of Guntur town. It was constructed as a tower with six pillars with a dome-shaped structure atop and is being considered a symbol of harmony and peace. The location is also referred to as Jinnah Centre.

Now, the BJP leaders started demanding that the state government remove the name “Jinnah” from the monument and the location, as it symbolised the name of a person who was responsible for the partition of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out