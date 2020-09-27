e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 deaths in India near 1 million

Covid-19 deaths in India near 1 million

In India, the total number of infections crossed 5.99 million on Saturday after 88,951 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours. The country at present has 957,414 active cases and the number of deaths is 94,539

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 01:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Sukhdev Vihar in New Delhi on Saturday.
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Sukhdev Vihar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
         

Deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are set to cross 1 million on Sunday afternoon and the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that another million could die before the pandemic is brought under control, a reminder of the unprecedented human toll exacted by the crisis that has shown little signs of relenting.

Sunday is also when the number of confirmed infections in India is likely to cross 6 million, as its fatality count nears 95,000.

“Unless we do it all, (2 million deaths) ... is not only imaginable, but sadly very likely,” Mike Ryan, head of the UN agency’s emergencies programme said late on Friday, while adding: “We are not out of the woods anywhere.”

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Overall, there are at least 32 million confirmed infections, according to worldometers.info.

Three countries – the United States, India and Brazil – have been the worst hit, recording more than 17 million infections between them, and together accounting for nearly 55% of all cases and over 44% of all deaths in the world.

In India, the total number of infections crossed 5.99 million on Saturday after 88,951 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours. The country at present has 957,414 active cases and the number of deaths is 94,539 — fast approaching the 100,000 mark by adding an average of 1,109 deaths a day in the past week.

India has had the worst Covid-19 outbreak in the world since the first week of August, accounting for more than a quarter of all recorded since then. In the past week, nearly one in every three (29.9%) new infections reported in the world and one in every five deaths (20.9%) have come from India.

But, in what has been seen as a silver lining, there has been a recent drop in daily infections. The seven-day average of daily cases dropped for the 10 consecutive days leading to Saturday — something that has never happened since the outbreak started in India in March. Over these 10 days, the seven-day average of daily new cases of Covid-19 has fallen by over 8,900.

India has conducted over 70 million tests for the detection of Covid-19 till now, with the country’s testing capacity having crossed 1.4 million tests daily.

(With inputs from Reuters)

