'Cowardly, Pak sponsored terrorism': BJP leader on J&K attack that killed 7

Responding to the terror attack on civilians in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, Former Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kavinder Gupta said that the terrorists was a cowardly form of Pakistan sponsored terrorism. Security personnel cordon off the area after a terrorist attack, in Ganderbal district,(PTI)

"This is a cowardly form of Pakistan's sponsored terrorism. People from other states come here to earn a livelihood. Firing on them is a very shameful act. Elections were held here and a good atmosphere was formed. They only wanted to impact the atmosphere here. They wanted to restart terrorism in Jammu Kashmir. This is the second incident in two or three days. A new strategy needs to be formed. The security forces are doing a good job, and I think they will be neutralized soon," Gupta said.

Further, he said that the incident has created fear among the people and that people needed to be careful in the future.

"In the last two days, the incidents have been happening but the people need to be careful too."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ravinder Sharma said that the incident was a very unfortunate one.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. Doctors and innocent people were attacked. Our security forces and army will take revenge on this. With the elections already done, the Jammu Kashmir government should take action on this and work on punishing the culprits. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. We will have to make sure these incidents don't occur in the future again," he said.

Rising terror attacks

Two labourers were killed in a terror attack in Gagangir area of Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Ganderbal district on Sunday evening, officials said.

On October 21, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, calling it a "dastardly and cowardly" attack on non-local labourers.

"Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," Omar wrote on X.