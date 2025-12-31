Thiruvananthapuram, A war of words erupted on Wednesday between CPI Kerala secretary Binoy Viswam and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, with the latter labeling the Left party as "betrayers." CPI, SNDP leaders trade barbs over ''betrayer'' remark

Viswam hit back sharply at the backward community leader, saying the label of betrayers does not fit the CPI but suits Natesan "a thousand times more".

The issue began when reporters asked Natesan about the criticism against him in connection with the ruling LDF's debacle in the recent local body polls.

The media also questioned him about the reported criticism within the LDF regarding the support extended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Natesan despite his recent alleged anti-minority remarks.

When asked whether that had contributed to the ruling front's defeat in the civic polls, Natesan, without naming the CPI, said those who had been in the LDF for 10 years and enjoyed all its benefits are now publicly criticising CM Vijayan.

He said such people were acting like "Chathiyan Chandu," a reference to a betrayer in Malayalam folklore, and added that they should raise their criticism internally within the front instead of airing it publicly.

However, Viswam, while addressing reporters, came down heavily on Natesan, saying no one had entrusted him with rating the parties within the LDF.

"LDF is not Natesan, and it should not be Natesan," he said.

When reporters asked whether he would let Vellappally Natesan travel with him in his car, the CPI state secretary said he would not.

The question referred to widespread criticism of CM Vijayan for taking Natesan in his official vehicle to the Global Ayyappa Sangamam venue in Pamba recently.

Since Natesan's recent remarks about minorities had triggered controversy in the state, the CM's decision drew sharp criticism from various quarters, with the CPI reportedly being particularly upset.

