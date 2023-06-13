Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Cyclonic storm to cross near Jakhau Port in Kutch on June 15
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: The cyclone has been moving northwards at a speed of five kilometers per hour, and is centered southwest of Gujarat's Porbandar.
The extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’ weakened on Tuesday into a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the weather department, the cyclone has been moving northwards at a speed of five kilometers per hour, and is centered approximately 290 km southwest of Gujarat's Porbandar. It is expected to cross Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions as well as adjoining Pakistan coasts on Thursday.
No Arabian Sea cyclone since 1982 (when satellite data started being used) has sustained at this strength for as long as Biparjoy has (126 hours). And it promises to break more records. Expected to cross the Gujarat and Pakistan coasts on June 15, Biparjoy has seen two stages of acceleration thus far -- one between June 6 and 7 that saw its wind speed increase from 55 kmph to 139 kmph, and another between June 9 and June 10, when its speed, which had dipped a bit, increased from 120 kmph to 195 kmph -- according to data from the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC). In the process, the storm evolved from a depression on June 6 to a severe cyclonic storm on June 10.
The Western Railways has cancelled 67 trains passing through the areas predicted to be affected by weather conditions due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The passengers hit by cancellations will be eligible for refunds as per the existing rules. "Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction," the zonal office of Indian Railways said.
- Jun 13, 2023 08:34 AM IST
'Biparjoy' on course to become cyclone with longest lifespan in Arabian Sea: IMD
Cyclone Biparjoy, expected to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15, is on course to become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.
It will also be the third cyclone to hit the western state in June since 1965, the meteorological office said.
"Based on data from 1965 to 2022 for the month of June, 13 cyclones developed over the Arabian Sea. Of these, two crossed the Gujarat coast, one Maharashtra, one Pakistan coast, three Oman-Yemen coasts and six weakened over the sea," the IMD said.
- Jun 13, 2023 08:31 AM IST
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to enter Rajasthan on June 16, NWR cancels train services
The North Western Railway (NWR) has cancelled some train services as the cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to enter southwest Rajasthan on June 16, officials said on Monday.
"Keeping in view the safety and security in view of the cyclonic storm Biprajoy in the Bay of Bengal, train services are being cancelled/partially cancelled by the Railways," the NWR said in a statement.
Radheshyam Sharma, in-charge of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, said that the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to weaken and enter south-western Rajasthan as a depression on June 16.
- Jun 13, 2023 08:28 AM IST
Biparjoy weakens into ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm, IMD issues alert: Updates
- Jun 13, 2023 08:25 AM IST
Four boys lost at sea, 23-year-old man rescued at same spot one day ago
A day before the news of four boys being lost at sea surfaced, the lifeguards and police team had prevented a 23-year-old man from drowning at the same spot in Juhu beach.
On Sunday, several police officers and lifeguards were stationed at the seashore in their jurisdiction as MET had issued warnings about Cyclone Biparjoy.
Head constable Shimpi, who was on duty at the jetty near the Juhu Koliwada landing point, was informed by some lifeguards about two men who had gone swimming despite the high tide warnings.
- Jun 13, 2023 08:09 AM IST
Railways set up control room in Gujarat, field staff on alert
In the wake of the impending Cyclone Biparjoy, Indian Railways have activated the disaster management room and also opened emergency control rooms in several districts of Gujarat to ensure smooth rail functioning.
The Director of Information and Publication Railway Board, Shivaji Sutar on Monday said that sufficient manpower and machinery has been deployed with adequate preparation to deal with any emergency situation.
Speaking to ANI, Shivaji Sutar said, "Disaster Management room has been activated and field staff has been put on alert mode. Emergency control rooms have been opened in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Gandhidham. Additional helpline numbers have also been activated".
- Jun 13, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Rough sea conditions and strong tides seen in Dwarka
Rough sea conditions and strong tides seen in Gujarat's Dwarka. Visuals from Gomtighat in Dwarka.