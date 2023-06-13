Gujarat braces for heavy rainfall, strong wind as cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ approaches

The intensity of rainfall in Gujarat is expected to gradually increase as very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy approaches the coastal region, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall today, with heavy showers at some places. The intensity of rainfall would increase on June 15, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts. A boy walks as high tide waves hit the Arabian Sea coast at Juhu Koliwada in Mumbai, India, Monday, June 12, 2023.(AP)

“Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region on June 15. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan on June 16,” the IMD said in a bulletin.

Cyclone “Biparjoy” is very likely to move nearly northwards till June 14 morning, and then move north northeastwards and make landfall near Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Gujarat's Mandvi and Pakistan's Karachi by June 15 evening as a very severe cyclonic storm. The cyclone is expected to hit the coastal areas with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

What was the last location of Cyclone Biparjoy?

Cyclone Biparjoy lay centred over northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea at 5.30am IST, moving north northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph. The cyclonic system was near latitude 20.6°N and longitude 67°E, about 300 km southwest of Porbandar, 290 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 340 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port, 350 km south-southwest of Naliya and 480 km south of Karachi, Pakistan.

Wind warning

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph prevails along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts are likely to continue for the next 24 hours. The wind speed would further increase on June 14 morning becoming Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from along and off Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka district coasts. On June 15, the gale wind speech would increase to 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph along and off Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts.

