'Utter chaos' at Mumbai airport after flight delays, passengers furious

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jun 12, 2023 07:08 AM IST

Air India has put out a statement saying some of its flights running from Mumbai will be delayed due closure of the main runway.

Several flights were delayed at the Mumbai airport after the temporary closure of the main runway due to inclement weather, forcing passengers to wait for hours on Sunday night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorm in Mumbai on Monday as cyclone Biparjoy has turned into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm’, and it is expected to make landfall on the western coastline on June 15.

Several flights were delayed at the Mumbai airport after the temporary closure of the main runway. (File photo)
As passengers started complaining, Air India has put out a statement saying some of its flights running from Mumbai will be delayed due closure of runway 09/27 because of inclement weather.

“Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions,” Air India tweeted.

IndiGo Airlines, while replaying to a passenger on Twitter, said, “…the agony as flight delays are equally troublesome for us. It is only under extremely uncontrollable situations we're compelled to make such changes in the schedule. We look forward to your kind understanding.”

Regretting the inconvenience caused to a passenger, Akasa Air said flight QP 1367 Mumbai-Bengaluru was delayed due to Air traffic congestion at Mumbai airport.

How passengers reacted on social media

“Utter chaos @AkasaAir at Mumbai Airport. Flight to Bangalore is twice delayed and gate changed FIVE times. Making people look jokers and run around the airport with luggage! Beyond ridiculous! Such shame! 8.15 new take off time and boarding yet to begin! Ppl furious now!” one user, @KachariDev, tweeted.

Another user shared a video in which a woman is purportedly seen arguing with IndiGo Airlines staff at the Mumbai airport.

An user @tiwaridurgesh89 tweeted, “@JM_Scindia sir we are waiting more than 5 hours at Mumbai airport flight time was 11 pm but now due to unavailability of captain/pilot they are saying 4.40 am Si this relavant they are not providing acomadation too. @DGCAIndia @IndiGo6E.”

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

air india indigo airlines mumbai airport
air india indigo airlines mumbai airport
Monday, June 12, 2023
