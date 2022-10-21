Cyclone Sitrang expected to cross Bangladesh coast, impact Bengal, Odisha

Cyclone Sitrang, the first in post-monsoon season in the north Indian ocean, is expected to develop over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday and is likely to skirt the Odisha coast and reach West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on Tuesday. Most models are indicating that it will make landfall in Bangladesh as a severe cyclone on Tuesday.

A low-pressure area formed over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas and the southeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday and persisted over the region on Friday. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

It will then move northwestwards and intensify further into a deep depression over the east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal on Sunday. It is likely to recurve gradually northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by Monday. It is likely to move north-northeastwards and reach closer to West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on Tuesday, skirting Odisha.

As of Friday, models suggest that Cyclone Sitrang is expected to intensify into a severe cyclone (90-100 gusting to 110 kmph) during landfall. “...it will definitely impact the adjoining West Bengal coast, especially 24 Paraganas,” said India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s cyclone monitoring division in charge Ananda Kumar Das.

He said the sea surface temperature is above normal over the part of the Bay of Bengal, where Cyclone Sitrang is developing, but it has also been raining in that region. “So the water is getting cooled. This may prevent its further intensification to a very severe cyclone.”

Das said heavy rain with strong winds will hit Odisha and West Bengal coasts from Monday and asked local people to be prepared. He added cyclones in the post-monsoon season have been more severe over the last 20 years.

Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is likely in west-central and adjoining areas of east-central and north Bay of Bengal on Monday. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

On Tuesday, gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph and gusting to 110 kmph is likely over the north and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts. Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph is likely there till October 26.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms/lightning is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal until October 26.