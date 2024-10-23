Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi air pollution: NDMC doubles parking fee in NCR amid GRAP-II | Check new rates

ByHT News Desk
Oct 23, 2024 01:16 PM IST

The parking fee for cars and two-wheelers in Delhi have been doubled by New Delhi Municipal Corporation amid GRAP-II due to rising pollution levels in capital.

In view of the rising pollution levels across Delhi-NCR, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has doubled the parking fee for all cars and two wheelers till the revocation of stage-II of the GRAP in the national capital.

NDMC doubles parking rates for cars and two-wheelers (HT Archive)
NDMC doubles parking rates for cars and two-wheelers (HT Archive)

The NDMC, in its notice, said, “Keeping in view the climatic conditions, the parking fees (off road/indoor) have been enhanced to twice of the existing fees for the parking managed by NDMC till the revocation of stage II of the GRAP.”

This doubling of parking rates is expected to encourage the citizens to rely more on public transport, leading to reduction in pollution levels amid ‘very poor’ AQI in Delhi.

The enhancement of parking charges will not be implemented for the on-street parking sites and monthly pass holders, the NDMC order said. The corporation further directed for strict compliance with immediate effect.

For the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which manages around 96 per cent of the city's geographical area, the parking charges have not been hiked so far as the proposal for the increase is pending clearance before the House.

Read more: Supreme Court pulls up Centre over stubble burning amid air pollution: ‘Environment laws toothless’

New parking charges as per NDMC order

Under the normal parking charges for surface parking at the NDMC parking lots, four-wheelers are charged 20 per hour (with a maximum of 100 for a day), while two-wheelers are charged 10 per hour.

These parking rates have been doubled with immediate effect, which means that four wheelers will now pay 40 per hour and maximum 200 per day, while two wheelers will be charged 20 per hour.

In care of multilevel parking at an NDMC lot, four wheelers will pay 20 for four hours while two wheelers will pay 10 for four hours.

The deterioration in air quality led to prompting enforcement of Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital, which enforces a ban on the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets, except for emergency and essential services.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //