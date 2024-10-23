Delhi air pollution: Which areas in NCR have worst and best AQI?

The air quality of Delhi further worsened on Wednesday as a thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital in the morning amid rising pollution levels. The air quality of Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category with an overall AQI recorded at 363 in the morning. However, several zones in Delhi saw the air quality falling in the ‘severe’ category. DeIhi's AQI slipped in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday(Photo: Shutterstock)

The city was covered in a thick layer of smog as almost all weather monitoring stations fell into the red zone, with more areas moving into the maroon zone of Central Pollution Control Board's color-coded warnings.

This comes as the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi announced that the city is now under stage two of the anti-pollution measure Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Multiple anti-pollution measures have been put into place, including guidelines on construction and public transport.

The Delhi government reached out to adjoining states - Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan - requesting them to stop sending diesel buses to the capital. The government is also monitoring construction sites, and increasing the frequency of water spraying in Delhi.

Areas in Delhi with worst AQI

While the overall AQI of the national capital was recorded at 363 on the morning of October 23, some areas saw the air quality index go over 400, falling in the ‘severe’ to ‘hazardous’ category.

The Jahangirpuri monitoring station registered a "severe" AQI at 418, while Vivek Vihar's reading was 407 and Anand Vihar's 402. At 9 am, the AQI at Sonia Vihar was close to the "severe" category at 398, while Wazirpur recorded 396.

Cleanest air in Delhi-NCR region

Some areas in Delhi and NCR recorded an air quality index close to 200, falling in the moderate to ‘poor’ category. Vasundhara in Ghaziabad and Knowledge Park in Noida both recorded an AQI of 202 on Wednesday morning.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded an AQI at 216, Mother Dairy Plant in Patparganj at 229, Pusa Road at 239, New Delhi US Embassy at 239 and Sri Aurobindo Marg at 279.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, three notches below the average for this time of year. The humidity level stood at 83 per cent at 8 am.

(With inputs from PTI)