Delhi chief minister Atishi's belongings ‘forcibly’ removed from residence: CMO

Two days after Delhi chief minister Atishi moved into her official residence, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday claimed the Public Works Department (PWD) has ‘removed’ her belongings from the house. Screengrab of a visual from outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister, 6-flag Staff Road, Civil Lines, on Wednesday evening (ANI)

The CMO accused lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, an appointee of the BJP-led central government, of giving orders to get the bungalow vacated.

The residence, located at 6-flagg Staff Road in the Civil Lines area of the national capital, was vacated recently by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned as Delhi chief minister last month after getting bail from the Supreme Court in a corruption case. It has been dubbed as ‘sheeshmahal’ by the opposition for its luxurious facilities, with Kejriwal, who entered politics as an ‘aam aadmi’ (common man) facing criticism for leading a ‘luxurious’ life.

With Delhi set to hold assembly election in February, Kejriwal said he will not accept the CM's post until he gets a ‘certificate of honesty’ from the people. Following his resignation, the party picked minister Atishi to replace him as CM.

Meanwhile, in a press conference earlier in the day, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed the bungalow was yet to be allotted to Atishi and said the BJP was trying to ‘usurp’ the CM's residence. This, Singh said, was because the saffron party had been unable to defeat AAP in assembly polls in Delhi.

Responding to Singh's charge, BJP's Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly, questioned why the keys of the bungalow were not handed over to the PWD by Kejriwal and instead ‘got into the hands of Atishi.’

Also, Gupta accused Atishi of ‘occupying’ the facility and demanded the house be sealed.