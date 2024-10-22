Delhi court seeks ED reply on AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's bail plea

A Delhi court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its response after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sought bail in a money laundering case registered by the agency. Amanatullah Khan, MLA from Aam Admi Party was arrested by ED officials on September 2, 2024.(Hindustan Times)

Khan's lawyer filed the bail plea before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who directed the ED to file a reply by October 29.

"An application for regular bail has been moved on behalf of accused Amanatullah Khan. Copy has been provided to the ED. Let reply be filed. List on October 29, 2024," the judge said in an order passed on October 21.

The judge, in the meantime, extended the judicial custody of Khan in the case till November 5.

The order was passed on a plea moved by the ED, which informed the court that if Khan was released, he could influence witnesses and hamper the investigation.

"Considering the advanced and crucial stage of investigation, the application is allowed. Accused Amanatullah Khan is committed to further judicial custody till the next date -- November 5, 2024," ordered the court.

Khan was produced before the court through video-conferencing after the end of his judicial custody.

The ED had arrested Khan on September 2 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after conducting a search at his residence in Delhi's Okhla area.

The central probe agency had submitted it arrested Khan after he was confronted with questions during the searches but he remained "evasive".

The money laundering probe against Khan stems from two FIRs -- the Central Bureau of Investigation's case in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Wakf Board and an alleged disproportionate assets case registered by the Delhi police anti-corruption unit.