Delhi logs 107 infections, 1 death as positivity rate stands at 0.17%

Delhi recorded over 100 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for the first time in nearly six months on Sunday, as state authorities added 107 infections to the state’s tally, with experts urging residents to exercise caution and up their guard amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

The Capital recorded one Covid-19 death in Sunday’s bulletin, the first fatality in 11 days and the third so far this month. The test positivity rate also climbed to 0.17%, the highest in 180 days.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday where the city’s infection situation will be reviewed, especially in light of the 22 Omicron variant cases that have been recorded in the Capital so far.

The city last reported at least 100 cases on June 29, showed state health documents, when Delhi logged 101 Covid-19 infections. However, the city last added more cases on June 25, when the health department added 115 infections. The test positivity rate last exceeded Sunday’s figure on June 22, when the number touched 0.20%.

Between mid-May and June, the city’s fourth wave of infections was subsiding after a record spiral of cases and deaths.

In the nearly six months since then, the city’s Covid-19 daily caseload has been in the double-digits and at record lows – largely due to widespread antibody prevalence after the fourth wave of infections as well as a strong rate of vaccinations.

To be sure, Delhi’s seven-day average of cases is still on the lower end of the spectrum, with the city adding an average of 68 fresh cases every day over the past week, according to numbers from the state government’s records.

The vaccine coverage in the city too has been widespread, with most of the city’s adults covered with the first dose, of whom over 10 million have been completely inoculated, showed data from the central CoWin dashboard.

Experts, however, said residents should be vigilant to prevent a resurgence of the infection.

Dr SP Byotra, senior consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and chairman of its department of medicine, said: “People should be vigilant about distancing and masking in public places, otherwise the city may once again see a rise in the number of cases around February.”

However, Dr Byotra said that since a large number of the city’s residents are now vaccinated, unlike during the second wave, the symptoms of infections may be milder.

“Irrespective of whether the cases belong to Delta or Omicron variants, we should ensure that discipline in terms of Covid-appropriate behaviour is observed and no laxity is allowed,” he added.

The Delhi government’s spokesperson did not comment on the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the DDMA meeting on Monday will be held through video conferencing and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will preside over the meeting.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is the DDMA vice-chair, and will also be present at the meeting

The authority will discuss the increasing number of Omicron cases in Delhi and the current Covid-19 situation will be reviewed in the meeting, as per the notification.

State health minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog member VK Paul and Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev and other senior officers of the state’s health department will be present in the meeting.

(With inputs from Paras Singh)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON