3 Delhi schools evacuated after bomb threat, search operations on

Several schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Monday morning, prompting immediate evacuations and large-scale security checks. File photo of police conducting searches at a Delhi school that received a bomb threat.(Vipin Kumar/HT)

According to officials, Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka were among the institutions that received the threat via email. Police, bomb disposal squads, and the Delhi Fire Service quickly reached the spots and began thorough searches of the premises.

“All students and staff have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Search operations are underway,” a Delhi Police officer said.

The latest threat comes against the backdrop of a spate of similar incidents in the national capital in recent months. On July 18, over 50 schools across Delhi reported receiving bomb threat emails on a single morning, leading to panic and large-scale evacuations. Those included prominent institutions such as St Xavier’s in Civil Lines, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, Abhinav Public School in Rohini, and The Sovereign School in Rohini.

Earlier in July, threats were also reported at St Stephen’s College and St Thomas School in Dwarka, a day after three other schools in the city had received similar hoax emails. At least seven schools were targeted on July 17, the third consecutive day of such threats.

Police later traced one of the hoax emails to a 12-year-old boy in south Delhi, who was found to have sent the message as a prank. He was questioned, counselled, and sent home.

While all previous threats turned out to be hoaxes, the repeated incidents have raised concerns among parents and school authorities. Former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Atishi had criticised the Centre and the BJP-led civic administration last month, saying: “Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through. BJP controls all four engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking!”

Officials said that precautionary evacuations will remain the standard response until each threat is verified. Investigations are underway to trace the source of Sunday’s call to DPS Dwarka.