Disaster Management bill passed in Lok Sabha amid Oppn uproar

New Delhi: The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday despite strong criticism from Opposition members. The Bill, introduced by Union home minister Amit Shah in August, was tabled for consideration and passing by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday, sparking a two-day debate involving 50 MPs.

Rai responded to the debate with an hour-long speech, saying, “The government is wholeheartedly committed to strengthening every department concerned for effective disaster management by enabling greater coordination and uniformity in administrative procedures.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy criticised the Modi government for mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to significant loss of life. “This Bill creates a plethora of organisations,” he said, accusing it of introducing unnecessary “English terms.”

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi called for further discussion on the Bill, particularly in light of the growing impact of climate change-induced calamities. She criticized the early warning radar system, which only issues warnings when storms are 150 kilometers away, while other countries provide warnings at 300 kilometers. “The early warning radar system only offers warning when a storm is 150 km away,” she said. Kanimozhi also questioned funding for the Disaster Response Force for Specialised Response, noting that 5,000 people had died from heatwaves since 2014 and suggested that the Centre follow Tamil Nadu’s model of ex-gratia payments to affected families.

She further criticized the formula for allocating funds to the State Disaster Management Force, which factors in population and area, saying it disadvantages states like Tamil Nadu. “This puts states like Tamil Nadu, which has a controlled population, at a disadvantage. It feels like we are being punished for keeping our population in check,” she said. She also highlighted the inadequate funds received by Tamil Nadu for disasters like the Vardah and Ockhi cyclones compared to the amounts demanded by the state. Kanimozhi called for Tamil Nadu to be categorized under the ‘high-risk’ zone due to its vulnerability to cyclones.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai discussed Maharashtra’s struggles with natural disasters and the delayed aid from the Centre and NDRF. “If Maharashtra, which is the no. 1 State in the country, is facing this, we should look into how the situation is,” he said. He also called for a shift from disaster management to risk prevention.

RSP MP N.K Premachandran opposed the exclusion of man-made disasters from the bill, arguing that this would leave affected people without recourse. “The amendment in the Bill which excludes man-made disasters would leave several affected persons without recourse,” he said. He also objected to removing provisions for loan relief, arguing that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) should retain this function instead of the Ministry of Finance.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the narrow definition of disasters, pointing out that heatwaves and air pollution were not included. “The definition of disaster is narrow, noting that heatwaves and air pollution are not included,” he said. He also suggested that 5% of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) funds be allocated for climate change. “Climate change is a reality, so 5% of FRBM should be marked for the same,” he said. Owaisi questioned the vacancies in the NDRF despite increased funding, asking why issues like mudslides in Himachal Pradesh were not being tackled. “Why they are not being able to tackle mudslides in States such as Himachal Pradesh?” he asked.

Independent MP Umesh Patil called for action to address the pollution in the Daman River, while Sikkim Krantikari Morcha MP Indra Hang Subba highlighted multiple disasters affecting Sikkim, including the flooding of the Teesta River. Subba urged the inclusion of local representatives in decision-making bodies. “Different geographical areas should also be considered, stating that the decision to establish a State Disaster Response Force should have been formed much earlier.”

Rai responded to concerns raised by the Opposition, particularly regarding the allocation of funds for disaster management in Kerala. He explained that ₹700 crore had been allocated for preparedness and response, including ₹394.99 crore for the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). Rai also noted that SDRF allocations had increased threefold from ₹38,000 crore between 2004-2014 to ₹1.24 lakh crore between 2014-2024. Similarly, NDRF budgets had risen from ₹28,000 crore to ₹79,000 crore in the same period. “The idea towards allocating money into the SDRF is to ensure that states are adequately prepared to respond to disaster and would not have to go around seeking funds from the centre,” Rai said.

All amendments moved by members were rejected. An amendment raised by Premachandran called for regulating and imposing restrictions on VIP movement and celebrities to disaster-affected areas but was also rejected.

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, amends the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which created the National, State, and District Disaster Management Authorities (NDMA, SDMA, and DDMA). The bill proposes that NDMA and SDMA directly prepare disaster management plans, rather than delegating this to their executive committees. It also expands their roles to include assessing emerging risks from climate change, providing technical assistance, and creating national and state disaster databases.

The bill introduces provisions for Urban Disaster Management Authorities in state capitals and cities with municipal corporations and grants statutory status to existing bodies such as the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) and High-Level Committee (HLC). It also empowers NDMA to appoint staff and consultants as needed and gives state governments the authority to create State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF).

(With inputs from Snehashish Roy)