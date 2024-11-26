Disturbance as a strategy threatens democratic institutions: Jagdeep Dhankhar on Constitution Day

Expressing concern over the “declining” standards of decorum and discipline in Parliamentary discourse, Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said disturbance, as a strategy, threatens democratic institutions and the sanctity of “democratic temples” should be restored through constructive dialogue, debate, and meaningful discussion. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses the Constitution Day event at Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo from X)

In his address on Samvidhan Divas (Constitution Day), Dhankhar said, “In contemporaneous times, with decorum and discipline cliff-hanging in parliamentary discourse, this day we need to resolve by reiterating the pristine glory of our Constituent Assembly’s embellished functioning. Disturbance as a strategy threatens democratic institutions.”

Referring to the division of power among the organs of the state and the need for a structured mechanism to resolve issues among them, he said the Constitution ingeniously establishes democracy’s three pillars — the Legislature, the Executive, and the Judiciary — each with a defined role.

“Democracy is best nurtured with its constitutional institutions being in sync, tandem and togetherness adhering to their jurisdictional area. In functioning of these organs of the state, domain exclusivity is quintessence to making optimal contributions in steering Bharat toward unprecedented heights of prosperity and equity,” Dhankhar said.

A structured interactive mechanism amongst those at the helm of these institutions would bring greater convergence in serving the nation, the Vice President said.

The opening words of the Constitution – “We the people of India” – he said carry deep meaning, establishing citizens as the ultimate authority, with Parliament serving as their voice.

“Preamble promises every citizen justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. It is our ‘North Star’ when it comes to fructifying people’s aspiration and “Light House” in daunting situations,” Dhankhar said.

The VP underscored the need for adherence to fundamental duties and said these define informed citizenship, reflecting Dr. BR Ambedkar’s caution that internal conflicts, more than external threats, endanger democracy.

“It’s time for us to fully commit to our fundamental duties — protecting national sovereignty, fostering unity, prioritizing national interests, and safeguarding our environment. We must always put our nation first,” he said.

He quoted Ambedkar’s last address in the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949, to emphasis the concept of nation first: “What perturbs me greatly is the fact that not only India has once before lost her independence, but she lost it by the infidelity and treachery of some of her own people. Will history repeat itself?

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who also spoke on the occasion, said lawmakers should follow the tradition of carrying out worthwhile and dignified discourse in the House as established in the Constituent Assembly.

“The Constituent Assembly had members with varied ideologies, and they discussed and deliberated upon each article and expressed their acceptance or unacceptance of them with utmost modesty in composing the Constitution,” Birla said.

The Speaker said the Constitution is the result of “our people’s penance, sacrifice, potential and capacity”.

“After around three years of diligence in the same Central Hall, they prepared a Constitution that tied our nation’s geographical and social diversity in one thread,” Birla said.