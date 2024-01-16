‘DMK files-3’: Annamalai intensifies attack on govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai on Monday released the third part of “DMK files” with strong allegations against the opposition’s coalition, INDIA bloc in connection with the 2G scam investigation. Taking to X, Annamalai posted a one-minute audio conversation purported to be that of DMK leader TR Baalu and the former intelligence head of Tamil Nadu, Jaffar Sait (now retired IPS) (ANI)

Taking to X, Annamalai posted a one-minute audio conversation purported to be that of DMK leader TR Baalu and the former intelligence head of Tamil Nadu, Jaffar Sait (now retired IPS), from when the alleged 2G scam shook the country during 2010-2011.

In the audio clip, the veracity of which HT could not independently verify, Baalu and Sait are purportedly heard discussing camouflaging CBI’s raids with a fishermen’s protest.

“This is one of the many tapes that will expose the corrupt nature of the INDI Alliance which held a different name between 2004-14,” Annamalai said in the post. “During the 2G probe, DMK and Congress decided the timing of the CBI Raids, manipulated news deliberately to dilute the probe and fixed the process to suit their convenience,” he added.

The BJP leader titled the post as “DMKFiles3”, which is part of the series of corruption allegations he has made against the ruling DMK members, including chief minister M K Stalin. The DMK has dismissed Annamalai’s allegations and filed defamation cases against him in the Madras high court.

Later, during the 54th-anniversary event of Thuglak magazine in Chennai, Annamalai: “This part 3 will be lengthier.” “Part 1 was about the assets of the DMK and Part 2 was about the benami assets of DMK functionaries. In part 3, we have tried to show what kind of party the DMK is.”

Annamalai added that in the coming days they will release another 11 tapes including conversations of the state’s former chief secretary, a personal secretary of the then chief minister without naming anyone.

Some pointed out that some of these conversations had been released a decade ago. “Let him release whatever he wants. Nobody is going to stop him,” said DMK’s water resources minister Durai Murugan on Monday. The DMK did not comment further.

Annamalai released the first part of the “DMK files” last April. Last, May chief minister Stalin filed a defamation suit against Annamalai for resorting to political ill-will. Annamalai alleged that Stalin had received ₹200 crore as election fund in 2011 from an American company, Alstom, after favouring them for a tender for a Metro Rail project that year. The state BJP chief also accused senior DMK leaders, including Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Udhayanidhi Stalin, TR Baalu, KN Nehru, K Ponmudy and Kalanidhi Maran, of owning assets worth ₹1.34 lakh crore.

Soon after Annamalai’s press conference, the ruling DMK had sent him a legal notice demanding a public apology and sought damages to the tune of ₹500 crore. Subsequently, each of the DMK leaders named by Annamalai has sent him legal notices.

Last August, Annamalai handed over two silver trunks to governor R N Ravi containing documents which he said are evidence against eight ministers of the ruling DMK government’s corruption to the tune of ₹5,600 crore.