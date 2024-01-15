close_game
close_game
News / India News / Situation ripe to elect secular govt at Centre in 2024: TN CM Stalin

Situation ripe to elect secular govt at Centre in 2024: TN CM Stalin

ByDivya Chandrababu
Jan 15, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called for electing a secular union government that would protect India's diversity and the state's rights.

Chennai Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin on Sunday called for electing a secular union government that would protect India’s diversity, and pitched for the state’s rights.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of the Chennai Sangamam at Island Grounds, in Chennai. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of the Chennai Sangamam at Island Grounds, in Chennai. (PTI)

With the start of Pongal festival, the biggest harvest festival of Tamil Nadu, Stalin called for an inclusive celebration by bringing in all religions and castes which he said should be the starting point towards electing a secular Union government in the upcoming parliamentary elections where the BJP will be aiming for a third straight term. “The situation is ripe to elect a government at the Union level which would protect India’s diversity, communal harmony, state and linguistic rights,” Stalin said.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The chief minister instructed party cadre to take forward the theme -- “retrieving state rights” -- of the ensuing youth conference led by his son and sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

“The conference should resonate all the way in Delhi,” he said, adding that the Union government has an authoritarian attitude. The youth conference is to be held on January 21 in Tamil Nadu’s Salem.

“Two tasks await us -- one is towards the development of Tamil Nadu and the second is to establish a social justice and secular governance at the level of the Union government,” Stalin said.

The DMK is part of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Stalin’s statements come after he dispelled rumours that Udhayanidhi will be his deputy and dismissed speculations on his health.

“As preparation for the youth conference is picking up, people first spread false information about my health,” Stalin had said. “As the lie crumbled, they began spreading rumours that the charge of deputy chief minister is going to him (Udhayanidhi) and he silenced the rumour mongers.”

On January 12, speaking during the Tamil Diaspora Day held in Chennai, Stalin said that he is healthy. “Yesterday a paper had written that I’m not well, I’m not active. I laughed when I read it. What is wrong with me? When Tamil Nadu and its people are happy, what else do I need?… People’s happiness is the medicine that makes me cheerful,” said Stalin. “I’m working beyond my strength. I will continue to work for the people by ignoring such news reports.”

Stalin was referring to rumours that began circulating since his plans to go to Spain in January were unveiled. The chief minister had deputed Udhayanidhi to inaugurate two events -- the Chennai Book Fair last week and the inauguration of the diaspora day on Thursday. Reporters on Thursday asked Udhayanidhi if he was going to become deputy chief minister in the light of him attending the events and his father being away later this month. “Everyone in the cabinet is the chief minister’s deputy,” said Udhayanidhi.

The chief minister is set to go to meet investors in Spain following the completion of the two-day Global Investors Meet which garnered 6.6 lakh crore here on January 8.

Since the elevation of Udhayanidhi, a first-time MLA, into the cabinet in 2022, there has been talks of succession plans for the party. One of his portfolios being special programme implementation, which gives him an overarching handle on important programmes of the government.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On