Double-engine govt euphemism for dictatorship, says Yashwant Sinha

Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Monday said that the BJP’s oft repeated slogan of a double-engine government is a sinister euphemism for dictatorship in which a single party is seeking absolute control of a nation as large and diverse as India.

Addressing the media in Goa, the senior leader of the Trinamool Congress, said that while the slogan was hollow with the two engines pulling in different directions, it was also a serious issue.

“If the Central government or the BJP speaks about a double-engine government, it means they want to run a dictatorship in Goa. It implies that there will be no government of another party anywhere. They are speaking about double engines vis a vis the state government,” Sinha said.

“Tomorrow, they will speak about double and triple engines when it comes to panchayats. How can this work? Our country has so much diversity that a double engine can never work. Double engine is a wrong slogan,” he added.

The BJP has been seeking votes claiming that if elected to power, Goa will be run by a ‘double engine sarkar’ (government) which implies that the Centre and state government would be working together.

Sinha, however, said the engines were pulling in different directions.

“Sometimes what happens with a double-engine phenomenon is that one engine goes one way and the other goes in a different direction. Double engine can pull you in different directions also. We are talking about a double-engine government,” he added.

The former finance minister also said that the Trinamool Congress’ pre poll announcements, which were criticised for being impractical considering Goa’s precarious economic scenario and schemes, were definitely doable within the limits of Goa’s budget and he promised that if elected to power, he would personally monitor the roll out of the schemes.