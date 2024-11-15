Kolkata, A strategy to prevent drowning of children, which was introduced in southern West Bengal last year in association with WHO and NGOs, is showing impressive results in the first year of pilot implementation, an official said on Friday. Drowning prevention strategies showing good result in Bengal: Official

In the Sundarbans region in southern West Bengal, drowning claims three lives every day, according to a study.

Established by the Child in Need Institute in association with The George Institute for Global Health and the Indian Council of Medical Research , KAVACH offers safe spaces for children under five years, protecting them from the ever-present dangers of water bodies in Delta region of West Bengal, the official explained.

On Friday, the strategy named KAVACH celebrated its first anniversary with the state panchayat, coinciding with Children's Day.

The anniversary celebration was a vibrant affair, filled with songs, rhymes, and fun activities for children, mothers, and caregivers.

"The loss of a child is immeasurable. But beyond the emotional toll, there's a significant economic impact on families and communities. KAVACH demonstrates how a minimal investment can yield a huge impact, offering a low-cost solution to save young lives and safeguard our precious human resources," CINI's National Advocacy Officer Sujoy Roy told PTI.

This initiative stands alone in India as a shining example of implementing WHO recommendations to combat the pervasive issue of child drowning, he said.

There are two KAVACH centres in Kultali in South 24 Parganas district of Bengal and they are the only ones of their kind in all of India, he said.

The event also highlighted the dedication of the KAVACH mothers, local women employed as caregivers who play a crucial role in ensuring the children's safety.

For the KAVACH programme, the West Bengal panchayat department along with the Health Department worked in tandem with the Block Development Officer of Kultali.

