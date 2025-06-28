Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Jammu and Kashmir at 7.36 pm on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The tremor occurred at a depth of 9 km, with coordinates 32.96°N latitude and 74.71°E longitude. An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. (Representational)

Officials, according to PTI, confirmed that no casualties or damage to property were reported following the quake.

In April, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan, with tremors felt across parts of Kashmir, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The quake had a depth of 10 km and was felt in areas such as Srinagar, Jammu, and Shopian. However, no casualties or property damage were reported in the region, officials told PTI.

A month earlier, in March, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Kargil in Ladakh, with tremors also reported in Jammu and Kashmir. The quake occurred at a depth of 15 km, as per the National Centre for Seismology. Several residents in Jammu and Srinagar shared on social media that they felt the tremors.

Leh and Ladakh are located in Seismic Zone-IV, marking them as highly vulnerable to earthquakes due to their position in the tectonically active Himalayan region, where tremors are relatively frequent.

India’s earthquake-prone areas are classified based on seismic history, tectonic features, and scientific data. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has divided the country into four seismic zones—II, III, IV, and V. Zone V represents the most seismically active regions, while Zone II includes areas with the lowest seismic risk.