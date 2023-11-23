close_game
News / India News / EC issues show cause notice to Rahul over remarks against PM Modi

EC issues show cause notice to Rahul over remarks against PM Modi

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Nov 23, 2023 04:43 PM IST

EC issues show-cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks targeting PM Modi.

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The poll panel said it received complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Party against the Congress leader over remarks he made at an election rally in Rajasthan's Barmer.

“It is alleged that comparing a prime minister to a ‘jaibkatra’ (pickpocket) and using the word ‘panauti’ is unbecoming of a very senior leader of national political party. Further, the allegation of grant of waivers of 14,00,000 crore for the past nine years, is asserted by the BJP, as not borne out on facts," the poll panel said in a statement. Gandhi has been asked to appear before the Election Commission on November 25.

The BJP had moved the ECI against the remark made by Gandhi at the poll rally. “The pickpocket never comes alone, there are three people. One comes from the front, one from the back and one from the distance... Prime Minister Narendra Modi's job is to divert your attention. He comes on TV from the front and distracts the public by raising topics of Hindu-Muslim, demonetization, and GST. Meanwhile, Adani comes from behind and takes the money,” Gandhi had said.

The BJP in its complaint had said,“Calling any person for that instance a Jaibkatra not only amounts to vicious abuse and personal attack but also a character assassination of that person against whom such remark has been made with a clear intent to harm his reputation and mislead the public."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

