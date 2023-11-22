close_game
News / India News / BJP moves Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi's ‘panauti’ jibe at PM Modi

BJP moves Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi's ‘panauti’ jibe at PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Nov 22, 2023 05:43 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party moved the Election Commission against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's ‘panauti’ (bad omen) jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday moved the Election Commission against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's ‘pickpocket’ and ‘panauti’ (bad omen) jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Panauti... Panauti... Panauti... our boys were well on their way to winning the world cup but Panauti made them lose... the people of this country know,” Gandhi said at a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan's Bharatpur today, Gandhi said,"The pickpocket never comes alone, there are three people. One comes from the front, one from the back and one from the distance... Prime Minister Narendra Modi's job is to divert your attention. He comes on TV from the front and distracts the public by raising topics of Hindu-Muslim, demonetization, and GST. Meanwhile, Adani comes from behind and takes the money."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Indian cricket team's loss to Australia at the ICC World Cup final. (PTI file)
In a letter to the poll panel, the BJP wrote,"Comparing a prime minister to a ‘Jaibkatra’ (pickpocket) and 'Pannauti' is most unbecoming of a senior leader and is a symptom of plummeting levels of political discourse."

“Calling any person for that instance a Jaibkatra not only amounts to vicious abuse and personal attack but also a character assassination of that person against whom such remark has been made with a clear intent to harm his reputation and mislead the public,” the BJP letter added.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
