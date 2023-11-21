‘Panauti’: Rahul Gandhi attributes India's World Cup loss to PM Narendra Modi's presence

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, as he blamed the latter's presence in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad for India's six-wicket loss to Australia in the World Cup 2023 final. Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Rajasthan, Gandhi said it was "Panauti" (bad omen) who made India lose the match. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan assembly elections, in Bundi district. (PTI)

"Panauti... Panauti... Panauti... our boys were well on their way to winning the world cup but Panauti made them lose... the people of this country know," he said.

The Congress party shared the video of the remark on its official X handle.

He said Modi "comes on TV and says 'Hindu- Muslim' and sometimes goes to a cricket match. It is a different matter that the match was lost. Panauti."

Modi and Amit Shah had gone to the stadium to cheer for Team India. However, after India's loss, Modi could be seen consoling the members of the team inside their dressing room. The videos of his interaction with the cricketers have gone viral.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh attacked PM Modi for consoling the Indian cricket team, calling the viral videos "choreographed consolation".

"The video of the self-imposed, choreographed consolation by the ‘Master Of Drama in India’ has completely exposed the insincerity behind the photographs released yesterday. The face-saving exercise has backfired. The youth of India will not be fooled by these desperate antics," he wrote on X.

Also read: Jairam Ramesh's 'master of drama' jibe at PM Modi over videos with Team India

In the visuals, Modi could be seen hugging pacer Mohammed Shami.

"You reached here after winning 10 matches. These things happen," he said.

Modi also held the hands of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

He also interacted with team India's coach, Rahul Dravid. He invited the team to meet him in Delhi.

India lost only the final in the World Cup. It had defeated Australia in group stage but lost the final.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25. The result will be declared on December 3.

With inputs from PTI

