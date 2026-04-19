ED raids Kolkata top cop, businessman in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday conducted raids at the premises of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and a local businessman as part of a money laundering probe against an alleged criminal and his linked syndicate in the poll-bound state, officials said. Lawyer Prasanjit Nag, centre, outside the residence of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shantanu Sinha Biswas, during an ED raid in connection with a money laundering case, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, April 19, 2026. (PTI)

Two premises of Biswas, including his residence in Ballygunge area and one location of the businessman named Joy Kamdar, Managing Director of a company named Sun Enterprise, have been raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kamdar has been taken by the officials to the local ED office for questioning.

Biswas, chief coordinator and nodal officer of the West Bengal and Kolkata Police welfare committee, was not present at his premises, they said.

The action is linked to a money laundering case against an alleged local criminal named Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu, who is booked in multiple cases on charges of attempted murder and extortion.

The federal probe agency had conducted the first round of searches in this case on April 1.

The ED had then seized cash of ₹1.47 crore apart from gold jewellery and silver valued at ₹67.64 lakh and a country-made revolver from some premises that were searched.

The probe stems from a Kolkata Police FIR against against Podder for his alleged involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act violations.

The accused, including Podder, were engaged in organised criminal syndicate activities in the state of West Bengal and generated funds illegally by way of syndicate operations, the ED said in a statement on April 9.

Podder is also wanted by the police in a case of violence in Kankulia road near Golpark of Kolkata and is currently on the run.

The ED has issued summons to Podder but he has failed to join the investigation so far, according to the agency.

West Bengal will have a two phase poll on April 23 and April 29.