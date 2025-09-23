ED trains Mauritius officials in money laundering investigations

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has deputed a team of four senior officers to Port Louis to provide specialised training to officers of the Mauritius Financial Crime Commission (FCC), the agency said in a statement on Tuesday. The initiative reflects ED’s continued efforts to foster international partnerships in line with Financial Action Task Force standards (X/dir_ed)

The five day programme, from September 22 to 26, is being conducted under the framework of the ED–FCC memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in March, which is aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in combating financial crimes.

“The curated training programme recognises the anti-money laundering (AML) threats and the high risk theatres identified by the second National Risk Assessment conducted by Mauritius in 2025 and addresses the capacity building needs of FCC’s newly inducted investigators and asset recovery practitioners,” ED said in a statement.

“The sessions include practical workshops on various key aspects related to money laundering investigations, financial intelligence, asset recovery, and international cooperation on topics including cyber-crime. The sessions have been designed to promote active interaction, experience exchange, and the development of best practices in financial crime investigations,” it added.

