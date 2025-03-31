Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Eid 2025: 5,000 cops deployed in Noida at religious places to maintain peace

ANI |
Mar 31, 2025 01:53 PM IST

The morning air was filled with a sense of reverence and community as people sought blessings for peace and prosperity in the year ahead.

Noida Police on Monday deployed 5,000 personnel at mosques and all religious places in Noida on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr and Navratri.

Joint Police Commissioner, Gautam Buddha Nagar, said that the police personnel had interacted with all religious leaders to maintain peace and order.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Joint Police Commissioner, Gautam Buddha Nagar, said that the police personnel had interacted with all religious leaders to maintain peace and order.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Shivhari Meena, Joint Police Commissioner, Gautam Buddha Nagar, said that the police personnel had interacted with all religious leaders to maintain peace and order.

Speaking to ANI, Meena said, "Police have been deployed at all religious places since it is Eid today and Navratri is also going on. We have also interacted with religious leaders of all places to maintain peace and order. We are ensuring that security is tight in all places of worship today."

The Police Commissioner also stated that an eye was being kept on social media and security was being ensured through drones.

"We are also keeping a check on social media. Security arrangements are also being ensured through drones and CCTV cameras..." he further added.

Meanwhile, people gathered at the Jama Masjid in Noida Sector 8 to offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr 2025.

Delhi's Jama Masjid, the largest and most historic mosque in the country, witnessed worshippers in their finest attire, united in prayer to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The morning air was filled with a sense of reverence and community as people sought blessings for peace and prosperity in the year ahead.

In Mumbai, devotees gathered at the Juma Masjid Mahim Dargah to offer Namaz in celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.

The vibrant city witnessed large crowds at the mosque, with families and friends coming together to share in the joy of the occasion. This reflected the spirit of unity and devotion that marks the festival.

In Patna, Bihar, the atmosphere was filled with reverence and joy as thousands of devotees gathered at Gandhi Maidan to offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

Eid reinforces the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. In addition to giving Zakat, many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Eid 2025: 5,000 cops deployed in Noida at religious places to maintain peace
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On