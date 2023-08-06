Home / India News / Severed head of elephant found in Bengal river

Severed head of elephant found in Bengal river

ByPramod Giri
Aug 06, 2023 12:10 AM IST

On Friday evening, villagers living near Volka range of Buxa reserve spotted the severed elephant head in Sankosh river, close to Bengal-Assam border

Kolkata: The severed head of an elephant, with tusks missing, was recovered from a river in Alipurduar district of north Bengal on Friday, forest officials said. Officials familiar with the matter said the animal is suspected to have been killed by poachers in Assam.

Debashis Sharma, deputy field director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (East), said poachers might have killed the elephant for its tusks in Assam. (HT Archives (Photo for representation))
Debashis Sharma, deputy field director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (East), said poachers might have killed the elephant for its tusks in Assam. (HT Archives (Photo for representation))

“Preliminary probe suggests that the elephant was not killed in our territory. It was killed somewhere in Assam. We are coordinating with our counterparts in Assam,” Debashis Sharma, deputy field director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (East), told the reporters.

He said poachers might have killed the elephant for its tusks in Assam. After getting the tusks, they severed the head and threw it in the river to dispose it.

On Friday evening, villagers living near Volka range of Buxa reserve spotted the severed elephant head in Sankosh river, close to Bengal-Assam border.

“It appears the elephant was killed recently,” said Prabhat Barman, Volka forest range officer.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pramod Giri

    I am working with Hindustan Times since 2001 and am posted in Siliguri, West Bengal, as Principal Correspondent. I have been regularly covering vast area of northern parts of West Bengal, Sikkim and parts of Nepal and Bhutan.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out