Ensure cadre involvement in governance, Sonia tells CMs

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 03:39 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked the party chief ministers on Friday to ensure greater involvement of workers in governance and called for better coordination between the organisation and the government.

Chairing a meeting of chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Puducherry, Gandhi told them that they should not take their positions for granted and should focus on workers who had toiled hard for the party’s victory in these states.

The Congress president asked them to assign duties to ministers on roster basis to sit in party offices to address public grievances.

She stressed the need to put in place an effective system for monitoring and implementation of the key manifesto commitments that the Congress had made in the run-up to the assembly elections.

The party chiefs, those in charge of these states, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and senior leaders Ahmed Patel and AK Antony also attended the meeting.

“It was felt that in the prevailing dire socio-economic and political crisis in the country, perpetrated single-handedly by the BJP governments at the Centre and in various states, the states ruled by the Congress are the strongest bulwark against the BJP,” a party statement said.

The Congress president the former PM also met the party leaders from North East to discuss various issues confronting the region. It was decided at the meeting that the party’s North-East Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC) will have a permanent office in Guwahati to discuss the NRC and other issues.

