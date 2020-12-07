Ensure peace and tranquility during Bharat Bandh, Centre tells states, UTs

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 19:03 IST

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has asked all states and union territories to make adequate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident during Tuesday’s Bharat Bandh called by farmers demanding the repeal of three new farm laws, officials said.

In an advisory, the home ministry has also asked the police departments and state governments to ensure that all Covid-19 guidelines issued from time to time are strictly followed by the protestors, they said.

Focusing on maintaining law and order, the MHA has said that “peace and tranquility” should be maintained during Bharat Bandh and security arrangements should be in place to avoid any untoward incident.

A MHA official said that the advisory sent to states/UTs for making security arrangements is a routine practice as states are usually alerted during such events.

The ministry will monitor the events of Bharat Bandh on Tuesday throughout the day.

Thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi’s borders against the Centre’s new agricultural laws for the past 11 days demanding that they be repealed.

Five rounds of talks with the government have not yielded any results and farmers have called a nationwide strike on Tuesday, which will begin at 11 am and end at 3 pm.

During the bandh, regular traffic and services including banking, supply of essential items might be disrupted.

“It is a symbolic protest to register our opposition. It is to show that we don’t support some of the policies of the Govt of India,” a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait said.

Meanwhile, several border crossings in Delhi including – Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piao Maniyari, Chilla border have been sealed by Delhi police and adequate security personnel have been deployed there.