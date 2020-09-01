e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s oxygen saturation dips, given plasma therapy

Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s oxygen saturation dips, given plasma therapy

Earlier in the last week of August, Gogoi had himself informed that he had tested positive for the disease and urged others who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2020 07:33 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Guwahati
The former CM is admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
The former CM is admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).(ANI file photo)
         

A sudden fall in oxygen saturation of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who is undergoing treatment after testing positive for coronavirus, occurred at 11:30 pm on Monday, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The former CM is admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Sarma further said that the team of doctors supervising Gogoi had decided to administer a unit of plasma and two liters of oxygen, following which his oxygen saturation “is maintained between 96 to 97 per cent.”

Earlier in the last week of August, Gogoi had himself informed that he had tested positive for the disease and urged others who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Pranab Mukherjee: A towering figure of Indian politics leaves behind an unmatched legacy
Pranab Mukherjee: A towering figure of Indian politics leaves behind an unmatched legacy
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
‘Border not demarcated, there will be problems’: Chinese minister on LAC row
‘Border not demarcated, there will be problems’: Chinese minister on LAC row
Those appearing for JEE, NEET allowed to travel on special local rails on exam days
Those appearing for JEE, NEET allowed to travel on special local rails on exam days
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India’s economy was facing worst-ever deceleration before Covid-19 hit
India’s economy was facing worst-ever deceleration before Covid-19 hit
Lockdown phase took severe toll on economic activity
Lockdown phase took severe toll on economic activity
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In