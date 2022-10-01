‘Expert in international terrorists’: Jaishankar’s swipe at Pakistan

Foreign minister S Jaishankar took a swipe at Pakistan on Saturday as he called the neighbouring country “an expert in international terror”. “We have a neighbour. Like we are an expert in information technology, they are expert in international terrorists,” the union minister said to a crowd at an event that responded with an applause.

“This has been going on for years at their end.. That ‘how should we face this?’ And in this, they have to understand that terrorism can’t be mixed with politics. Terrorism is terrorism. Today it’s being used against us, tomorrow it will be used against you.”

Stressing that “the world is much more aware” in the present day, Jaishankar added: “Earlier, nations used to think if it’s happening elsewhere, why should they bother. I won’t say the situation has completely changed. But the world is less tolerant of terror now.”

“Whenever any nation is targeted, a befitting reply is given. This too, I would say, is an example of diplomacy,” he added.

#WATCH | We've a neighbour, like we're expert in IT (information technology) they're expert in 'international terrorists'. It's going on for years...but we could explain to world that terrorism is terrorism, today it's being done against us, tomorrow it will be against you...:EAM pic.twitter.com/zxuibuadjG — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

On multiple instances, India has raised the issue of terrorism with the neighbouring country amid wide concerns. The country has been in the 'Grey List' of the international watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which signified increased monitoring to check its progress on measures against money laundering and terrorism financing.

As Pakistan makes attempts to get off the list, the country's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif last month at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Uzbekistan - in the presence of global leaders - said that his nation "is a victim of terror".

“Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism. I don’t have to go into its history. But suffice it to say that we have made huge sacrifices to defeat the monster of terrorism. Thousands of Pakistanis were martyred - brothers, sisters, mothers," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

