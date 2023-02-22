Home / India News / Facing flak over ‘RSS illiterate’ remark, Kumar Vishwas issues clarification

Facing flak over ‘RSS illiterate’ remark, Kumar Vishwas issues clarification

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2023 09:45 PM IST

In a video, Kumar Vishwas said that he was talking about a boy who works in his office and, coincidentally, is also an RSS worker.

Renowned poet Kumar Vishwas is facing flak from the BJP and its ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh after he called RSS members “illiterate.” During an event in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, Vishwas recalled an incident where a RSS worker asked him about the nature of the Budget.

Poet and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas.
Poet and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas.

“A boy who works with the RSS asked me how the budget should be. I said that you have formed the government of Ram Rajya (Lord Ram's rule), so the Budget would also be alike,” said Vishwas.

“There was no Budget in Ram Rajya, said the boy, to which I said 'This is your problem. While the leftists are kupadh (ill-informed), and you are anpadh (illiterate). There is a fight between only two kinds of people in this country -- One are leftist, who are ill-informed. They have studied everything but have studied wrongly; And the other one is [RSS], they haven't studied at all,” he told the audience.

BJP leader Lokendra Parashar reacted strongly to his remarks, saying this “arrogance will be the cause of your downfall.”

Kumar Vishwas later issued a clarification saying his words were misinterpreted. In a video, Vishwas said that he was talking about a boy who works in his office and, coincidentally, is also an RSS worker.

"He studies less and speaks more. I told him that he should study. I said'Leftists are ill-informed and you are illiterate'."

“Forgive me if this episode has entered in some different way in your common sense.”

Vishwas also asked those who threatened to disrupt Kumar Vishwas’s upcoming shows to "keep in mind what kind of people disrupts Ram Katha."

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out