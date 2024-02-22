Farmers' protest: How did Shubhkaran Singh die at Khanauri border?

Shubhkaran Singh, a 21-year-old farmer from Bhatinda, was killed on Wednesday in clashes between security personnel and protesting farmers at the Khanauri border. Twelve police personnel were also injured in the clashes. Shubhkaran Singh died on Wednesday during farmers' protest in Punjab.

Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent H S Rekhi said the Singh suffered an injury to his head. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem.

According to officials, Shubhkaran Singh died of a bullet injury.

"He was brought dead, and on initial examination it appears that he was hit by a bullet. We will be able to ascertain the nature of the bullet only after a post-mortem,” Rekhi said.

Farmers at the border said the police fire rubber bullets along with tear gas shells. The Haryana police said the farmers attacked security personnel with stones and sticks.

The police also said the protesters poured chilli powder on stubble and set it on fire after surrounding the security personnel posted at the Khanauri border.

AAP leader and Punjab health minister Balbir Singh called the police action "murder of democracy".

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed Singh died due to police firing. However, there is no confirmation for the cause of his death.

"The death of Maur (Bathinda) boy Shubhkaran Singh in Haryana police firing at Khanauri border has sent a pall of gloom in Punjab. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's conspiratorial double game is responsible for the loss of this young life, the only brother of two sisters. The police of another state are allowed to assault and kill Punjabis on Punjab soil, with Bhagwant Mann collaborating with Haryana against Punjab farmers. Peaceful protest being met with bullets unheard of in a democracy. The innocent blood of Shubhkaran Singh is in Bhagwant Mann's hands," Badal alleged in a post on X.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed Shubhkaran Singh died due to a rubber bullet fired by the police.

"Farmer Shubkaran Singh of village Ballo, district Bathinda, allegedly died with a rubber bullet fired by the Haryana police while he was still in Punjab's jurisdiction protesting peacefully," Bajwa claimed in his statement.

Earlier, the protesting farmers amassed heavy machinery like earthmovers and bulldozers. The Punjab and Haryana high court had said they were not allowed to move on the highway.

Who was Shubhkaran Singh?

Shubhkaran Singh was a resident of Balloh village in Bhatinda, about 15 kilometres from Rampura Phul city.

His friend Pala described him as a hard-working contract farmer.

He and his uncle Charanjit Singh used to cultivate 20 acres of land on contract. Shubhkaran also owned livestock. He was a school drop out.

Shubhkaran Singh was raised by his grandfather after his parents' divorce. He is survived by two sisters.

Shubhkaran Singh owned only two acres of land.

The locals are taking care of his four buffaloes and five calves as her sister is in a state of shock.

His another village friend said Shubhkaran Singh was an activist of the Bhartiya Kisan Union Sidhupur and would attend protests and gatherings.

Shubhkaran Singh had also protested at the 2021 farmers' agitation, which resulted in the repeal of the three central laws.

Shubhkaran Singh was among 15 farmers from his village who joined the Delhi Chalo march.

Singh's father suffers from a mental illness. He was the family's breadwinner.

Shubhkaran Singh arrived at Khanauri on February 13. He used to work in the kitchen. His elder sister is married. His next goal was to get his younger sister married.

